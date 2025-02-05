Art Association fetes McNary artists with public reception Saturday

The Keizer Art Association will host its annual McNary art show on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Enid Joy Mount Gallery. The gallery is at the Keizer Cultural Center, 980 Chemawa Rd N.E.

The reception will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature photography, paintings on canvas, and other student artwork.

Four awards will be given out to student artists for 2D, 3D, digital art, and unified art. Association board member Carol Harris and photographer John DeJarnett will judge these categories.

At the end of the reception, the artwork with the most votes from those attending will receive the People’s Choice Award.

Students who win a ribbon for first, second, or third place will move their artwork to the Keizer Civic Center for display. The remaining artwork will hang in the gallery until Wednesday, March 5.

“We want to include the whole community, and involving McNary students is one way to do that,” Harris said. “It also gets people in this building who have never been here before.”

Last year, the show had an influx of digital art. Kelsey Jarnagin won the People’s Choice for her photograph of the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall in Houston, Texas.

“The thought of the artwork is just amazing. It’s never just thrown together,” said Bev Wittler, association board member.

Wittler has observed darker themes in the student artwork since Covid-19. They expect a thematic shift for this show.

“We’ve noticed the art getting brighter and happier each year, and so we are very excited for this year’s show,” Harris said.

Contact reporter Riley Ellis: [email protected].

