SPORTS: Celts lose league games in basketball play

McNary’s basketball teams continue to struggle, dropping two games in recent days.
The boys team lost to North Salem 50-56 on Friday, Jan. 31, providing the Vikings their first league win in six games.
The boys also lost to Sprague 56-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Celts are 1-5 in league play and host West Salem at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4.
In girls play, the Lady Celts lost to Canby on Friday 54-41 and to Sprague 63-55 on Tuesday. The win gave the Olys their first league win while McNary went to 1-3 in league play.
The girls travel to play undefeated West Salem at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In other sports, the McNary boys wrestling team was scheduled to compete Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Jack Berger Invitational in Silverton.
The wrestlers have a dual meet on Tuesday, Feb. 4, taking on the St. Paul/Gervais team, and then face South Salem in a dual meet on Thursday, Feb. 6.
They then head for the district tournament at Sprague on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The girls wrestling team has its final dual meet of the season on Thursday, facing South Salem. McNary will host the district meet, scheduled to start Friday, Feb. 21.
In swimming, McNary has its final dual meet of the season against Sprague on Thursday, Feb. 6. Competition starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Kroc Center. The district swim meet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 14.