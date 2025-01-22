BREAKING NEWS: Police shooting under investigation in south Keizer

A police shooting in south Keizer occurred just before noon Wednesday with few details immediately released by authorities.

The Salem Police Department is investigating a scene at the Laurel Gate Court apartments at 3355 N. River Road.

Police agencies provided no immediate information on who was shot or the condition.

The Keizer Police Department was diverting traffic off North River Road onto Northeast Shangri La Avenue for northbound traffic and Northeast Plymouth Drive for southbound traffic.

“There is a significant emergency response presence on River Rd NE at the Salem-Keizer city limits due to an officer involved shooting involving one individual,” according to a Facebook post from Keizer police. “The Keizer Police Department is assisting in traffic control, and at this time, is not further involved in the incident. Please avoid the area. No further information is being disseminated at this time.”

This is a developing story and additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Police from several agencies block entry to a Keizer complex on Wednesday, Jan. 22, after a shooting. (ROBIN BARNEY/Keizertimes)