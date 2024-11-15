Obituaries

Eileen Morrisom Camenisch 5/17/1947–10/17/2024

Born to Margaret and Daniel Morrison in Long Beach, Calif., Eileen Morrison spent her formative years in nearby Whittier, Calif.

Graduating from Excelsior Union High School (Norwalk, Calif.) in 1965, Eileen was introduced that same year to Moritz Eugene “Gene” Camenisch while babysitting Gene’s niece and nephew.

Eileen married Gene on February 27, 1966 in California and the couple moved to Oregon in the late 1960s.

She received her certification for medical insurance coding in 1998 and worked many years for Willamette Dental, until her retirement in 2009.

In her free time, Eileen enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidery projects.

An avid reader of books, Eileen dove into romance novels whenever she could. Eileen’s favorite place to take-in a great book — the beach. She was also a fan of classic tv shows, such as “Murder, She Wrote” and “Matlock.”

Eileen was talented in the kitchen, mastering her potato salad and baking scrumptious sugar cookies.

The soundtrack to her life was country music. She especially loved listening to Reba McEntire, the Judds and Clint Black.

Passing away at the age of 77 on Oct. 17 at her home in Keizer, Eileen is survived by her son Matthew and his wife Nyla; grandsons Quintin and Kolby. Eileen also leaves behind her beloved cat, Pixie.

She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret, father Daniel, and husband Gene.

Connie Jean (Barlow) Dinda Feb 21, 1932-Nov. 6, 2024

Connie Jean (Barlow) Dinda, age 92, passed away on November 6, 2024 in Spring Hill, Fla.

A Funeral Rosary and Mass will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 from 1:30 to 3 pm at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Keizer. Connie will be interred beside her husband at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.

Connie, the middle daughter of nine children, was born in Wichita, Kan. to Patrick (Morgan) and Julia Barlow on Feb. 21, 1932. She married Joseph Robert Dinda in 1953, and spent many of her early wedded years traveling the world as a military wife. She bore seven children in four states (California, Kansas, Hawaii, Maryland) and one in Japan.

After Joe retired from the army, the family settled in Wisconsin where they operated a “gentleman’s farm,” producing their own food and raising livestock.

As far as Connie was concerned, no one was a stranger. Her mission was to make others smile and to spread God’s love. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, her parents, her siblings, one son-in-law and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by her seven children: Paul, Anna, Tom, Julie, Katie, Pati, and Helen, along with their spouses, twenty grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Jill, Melissa, Crimson, and Angie for providing great care to Connie for so many years. The family also wishes to express gratitude to Katie and her husband George for opening their home to Connie, showering her with exceptional care and love during her remaining years.