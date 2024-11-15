Celtic soccer title dreams end at Jesuit

The dreams of a state 6A boys soccer state championship for the McNary Celtics ended on the Jesuit High School field in the semi-final game on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Coach Miguel Camarena-Corzo said everyone on the 2024 roster have made a contribution to the success of the team.

“I would say our five midfielders and forward are the best in the state,” he said.

Camarena-Corzo highlighted several players:

Jay R Flores: Leading scorer at the 6A level. A top striker.

Jonathan Ruiz: Leader Assists at the 6A level. Top offensive player and play maker in his position.

Luis Camacho: Best defender midfielder in the state.

Derick Cuello: Top in his offensive midfielder position.

Allan Vazquez: Top in his right midfielder position

Damian Duenas: Top in his left midfield position.

The Celts season ends with a 13-3-2 record.

Using his head, Riley Hayman tangles with a Jesuit Crusader . STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes

Jonathan Ruiz and teammates keep ball away from opponents. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes