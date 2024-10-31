Obituary: Raynold Henry Meuchel, 1945-2024

RAYNOLD HENRY MEUCHEL

CANBY – Raynold Henry Meuchel passed away on Oct. 5, 2024, at the age of 79 in Canby, Ore. Born on Jan. 22, 1945, in Bismarck, N.D., to parents Lucas and Angeline Meuchel. Raynold was the youngest of 14 children. He moved to Oregon for his higher education, attending college in Eugene and later studying for two years at Malibu College.

Raynold led a fulfilling career as a delivery driver with UPS in the Keizer area, where he worked for over 28 years before retiring in 2001. Parallel to his career, Raynold nurtured a lifelong passion for sunflowers, beginning in the early 1970s. He dedicated himself to growing and hybridizing sunflowers, producing some of the world’s largest eating kernels. His remarkable agricultural achievements included cultivating seeds over an inch long, with sunflower plots both in Oregon and Hawaii.

Raynold’s personal life was enriched by his family. He married Cecelia McInnis, with whom he had two sons, Shawn and Joseph Meuchel. He later married Karen Kay Hull, becoming a stepfather to her three children, Richard, John and Debbie. Raynold is survived by his children, Shawn Meuchel of Keizer, Joseph Meuchel of Newberg, stepchildren Richard Hull, John Hull of Angeles City and Debbie Waddington of Arizona. His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Eli, Nicholas, Avery, Ella, Leo and Brock.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Karen Kay Meuchel. A celebration of Raynold’s life will be held at the Keizer Lions Club on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Father Taaffe Homes and Pregnancy Support Services, honoring Raynold’s compassionate spirit.