PUBLIC SQUARE October 11, 2024

Re-elect Salinas

Andrea Salinas, our 6th Congressional District representative, deserves our support in November. Salinas is familiar with the problems and issues of Oregonians after serving as an advocate for labor unions, environmental groups and reproductive rights organizations in Oregon. She took that knowledge and dedication with her when she served in the Oregon House of Representatives from 2017-2022, where she was Majority Whip and chaired the House Health Care Committee.

In Congress, Salinas serves on the House Agriculture committee where she is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Forestry, and sits on the subcommittee on Nutrition, Agriculture and Horticulture. She also serves on the House Science, Space and Technology Committees working on technology and energy issues. Salinas co-chairs the Bipartisan Mental Health Caucus, and prioritizes making mental health care and addiction treatment more accessible and affordable. It is clear that Salinas has a lot of input into issues that have real impacts on Willamette Valley farmers, families and businesses.

As the daughter of immigrant parents, Salinas knows what it is like to work hard for what you have. She is not funding her campaign with millions of dollars from her own bank account, as her opponent is. She has worked for Oregonians for years, and is dedicated to producing results that make a difference in our lives. Her experience, skills and knowledge are obvious. In person, her empathy, understanding and real interest in people are also obvious. Let’s keep Andrea Salinas in Congress—please join me in voting for her in November.

Kathy Lincoln, Keizer

Lore is only choice

I am very happy Lore Christopher has decided to run for Keizer’s mayor. Lore spent three years as a city councilor and 12 years as our mayor. During Lore’s time on the council, she has always led with a very clear vision of what she believed the city of Keizer wanted. She kept Keizer’s taxes the lowest of any full-service city in Oregon and insured Keizer continued to have no long-term debt.

Lore believes and follows Keizer’s mission statement which states “Keep city government cost and services to a minimum by providing city services to the community in a coordinated, efficient and least cost fashion.”

Following our mission statement Lore was able to build our new city hall, police department, community center, a local dog park, major improvements to the Keizer Rapids Park without any new taxes or service fees and added over 1,200 jobs to our local economy.

Keizer is still facing many challenges, and we need a leader who can create a vision to overcome the challenges without raising taxes or service fees and I believe Lore is that person.

Jim Keller, Keizer

100% for Clark

We are 100% in favor of Cathy Clark and 100% opposed to Lore Christopher.

Mayor Clark has proven her desire and willingness to keep Keizer-Keizer. She has pushed to improve necessary services and improvements in the best interest of Keizer. She admits that there is constant need for changes without going to extremes. She’s not accepting monetary campaign funds or promises form those looking for favors.

Lore Christopher served as mayor of Keizer 14 years and did some good and some not so good things. What she’s planning for future of Keizer is not a good thing. She wants to rezone existing farm-agricultural land to affordable housing much like the recent and ongoing housing development on the south side of Hazelgreen in Marion County. This will benefit developers, builders and relators and not the residents of Keizer and the surrounding areas.

The surrounding roadways are not built for the additional traffic. River Road, Perkins Road and 35th Avenue are not sufficient for additional traffic that will result. Traffic on River Road North is bad enough as it is. It will also increase the traffic congestion in the Keizer Prairie and Meadows area.

Ron, Elaine and Staci Raleigh, Keizer

Stapleton for HD21

The cities of Salem and Keizer came together this past spring to advocate to the city council about keeping the Salem Public Library funded for another year, I was grateful they agreed. This was the moment I knew it was important I start to participate in the issues around me.

Virginia Stapleton is a representative I quickly came to admire as I started becoming more actively engaged in our local politics. She is a leader who speaks from a place of compassion and accountability, Virginia asks insightful questions, stays educated and engages valuable discussion among our city leaders.

As a working parent, it’s important I know my local representatives are actively working towards safer neighborhoods. I saw this during a recent community conversation to reduce gun violence. Virginia listened, participated and added to the discussion. I believe Stapleton when she says she wants our kids and families to be safe!

Virginia supports families in other ways by advocating for equitable and sustainable funding for our school district, partners with Salem Housing Authority to increase accessible homes for our residents, and supports increasing mental health services for vets and unhoused Salemites! Her significant contributions as Ward 1 Representative will undoubtedly make her a strong Representative for the Oregon House.

I’m voting Virginia Stapleton for House District 21 because I know she’ll fight me and my family.

Jane Titchenal, Keizer

I am writing to urge support for Virginia Stapleton, candidate for Representative in Oregon House District 21. As current president of the Salem City Council, Virginia is a leader in efforts to increase affordable housing to benefit working families and to reduce homelessness. She is also involved with improving safety, convenience and accessibility for walking, bicycling and access to public transit. These transportation options reduce household costs, improve individual health, and produce livable, well-connected communities. As a parent as well as a public official, Virginia prioritizes education and the concerns and wellbeing of students and teachers.

I have seen Virginia in action as a Salem city councilor. She works hard, is well informed, and strives for clarity and a thorough understanding of the issues that come before her. She sees first-hand the budgetary struggles of cities and school districts faced with the urgent need for adequate, stable funding of essential public services. As a legislator Virginia will work to bring state resources to urban and rural communities across the state. All Oregon residents will benefit from her experience with and understanding of complex policy issues and her willingness to collaborate across political and geographic lines whenever possible. Virginia combines a compassionate, inclusive vision with a practical, get-it-done approach to policy and program development. By electing Virginia Stapleton to represent HD 21 we will bring to the Legislature a real champion for the prosperity of all Oregon residents.

Laurie Dougherty, Salem

The first time I heard Virginia Stapleton speak, I knew that I would be voting for her. It was clear to me that she sees all people. Listening to her story, I realized that she would understand stories that other people have. How life has thrown them a curve and they find themselves dealing with issues that had no idea how to handle. While Virginia cannot solve all of these issues, as our state representative, she will work to solve issues that affect so many of us: housing costs, mental health, and women’s reproductive rights, to name a few.

Increasing access to mental health services is important for people of all ages. Not only does Virginia understand the need for better access to mental health care, she knows that more resources are needed to meet the demand for care. She will work with other legislators to look for ways to increase the availability of care.

I remember the time before Roe v. Wade and some of the issues that my friends faced. The stories that I have heard since the Dobbs decision break my heart. To think a woman has to nearly die or travel to another state before getting necessary health care is unbelievable. Without question, women should be able to make their own health care decisions. Virginia supports that view.

I urge you to join me in voting for Virginia Stapleton.

Betty Hart, Keizer