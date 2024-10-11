Pirates, Neverland and Fairies at Powerland is for kids—it’s not scary

By LYNDON ZAITZ of the Keizertimes

Halloween at Powerland Heritage Park, north of Keizer, has transformed its Oregon Electric Railway Museum into Neverland.

Event coordinator Joe Tracy said the display, Saving Neverland, is not scary and plays on the theme of Peter Pan’s Neverland and is designed with young children in mind.

Set against the backdrop of pirates and fairies, the event encourages young adventurers aged 3-10 (and the young at heart) to don their favorite costumes and join in the magical quest.

Attendees will start this adventure with an electric trolley ride, gliding past scenes in search of the hidden skeletons. Kids spotting a skeleton will win a gold coin that can be used in the Kid’s Activity Center.

Once inside the trolley garage, kids and adults take a self-guided tour, snaking around many vintage trolleys. Each trolley is decorated with the theme—Pirates, Neverland and Fairies. Everyone receives a Fairy Dust Detector to find items coated in fairy dust.

The many scenes include a mushroom garden, a battle between pirates with cannons.

Saving Neverland will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 12-13, 19-20 and 26-27.

A visit to Powerland Halloween begins with a ride on a trolley to the display.

The six-day event also includes a kid’s activity center, featuring games and art projects and complimentary pumpkin carving.

Tickets are $14 for children 2-12; $18 for adults; available online at powerlandhalloween.com.

Parking is free.

Saving Neverland was developed and created by more than two dozen Powerland volunteers.

The park, formerly known as Antique Powerland, is located at 3995 Brooklake Rd. N.E., between River Road and Interstate 5.

A “Kraken” hides on top of a trolley. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes

Jailed pirates try to get dog to give up cell keys. LYNDON ZAITZ/Keizertimes