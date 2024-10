In a Thursday night game, the Celtics lost to crosstown rival, West Salem Titans by a score of 35-7. The team now stands at 0 wins and 5 losses.



Caden Balos trying to break a tackle in a game against the West Salem Titans,

who won 35-7. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes



Lucas Allen making a tackle against a Titan. STEVE SCHNURBUSCH for the Keizertimes