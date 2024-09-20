McNary Soccer, Sports Lady Celts come up short in soccer and volleyball by [email protected] on September 20, 2024 [email protected] Author More in McNary Soccer: Celtic boys soccer wins over Lincoln Cardinal, 1-0 September 20, 2024 Ruiz named Player of the Year as McNary soccer loads up on CVC awards November 2, 2023 Celtic attack keeps Black Tornado down November 2, 2023 Taylor Madsen diving for the serve in game against Grant on Sept. 16, at home. The Lady Celts fell to Silverton by a score of 4-0. (PHOTO/Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes.) Sydney Tompkins diving for the dig in game against the Grant Generals on Monday, Sept. 16. (PHOTO/Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes.) Haily Cabajal digs for the ball in a game versus the South Salem Lady Saxons on Wednesday, Sept. 18. (PHOTO/Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes.) Kaelynn King aggressively attacking the ball against Silverton on Sept. 12. The Lady Celts lost 4-0. Scarlett McKenna looking to pass the ball in match against Silverton on Sept. 12. (PHOTO/Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes.) Kaelynn King (PHOTO/Steve Schnurbusch for the Keizertimes.)