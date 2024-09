The Keizer Elks Lodge held its annual charity golf tournament on Sunday, Aug. 25, raising $6,000, to be shared equally with the Oregon Elks Children’s Eye Clinic and the Keizer Community Food Bank.

One hundred-sixteen Elks and guests participated.

At a post-tournament luncheon awards and prizes were awarded.

The winning men’s team finished with a score of 58 in the scramble play. The winning women’s team scored a final score of 66.

The tournament had 33 sponsors and 11 prize donors.