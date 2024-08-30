KPD to host BLAST camp for kids and community

The Keizer Police Department is hosting BLAST camp, an end-of-summer community event and BBQ.

The event takes place SatuAug. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. N.

No registration or tickets are required to enter the free event. The public is invited to attend.

A BBQ lunch will be provided.

The event also tauts an obstacle course, face painting, and a make-your-own-keychain station. A self-defense class will also be taught to those interested.

Keizer police will also have a patrol K-9 and comfort canine, Koda at the event.

Police vehicles, Keizer S.W.A.T members, Search and Rescue, Bomb Squad, Marine Patrol and members of the Keizer Fire District will also be in attendance.