Japanese students visit Keizer

By Keizertimes Staff

Middle school students from the city of Iyo, Ehime Prefecture, Japan, visited Keizer and Salem this week as part of the Salem-Iyo International Exchange program.

The program allows the students to experience other cultures and strengthen their English skills.

A room at the Keizer Conference Center was used as a classroom for learning English. While at the conference center they also visited the Robert L. Simons Council Chambers and met with Mayor Cathy Clark, City Manager Adam Brown and others.

While in Keizer, the students toured the Keizer Cultural Center, where they visited the Keizer Heritage Museum, the Keizer Community Library and the Enid Joy Mount Art Gallery. Keizer Heritage Foundation board vice president Lore Christopher played hostess to the students and their chaperones.

The exchange program began in 2 vi009.

Keizerite Edward Davis is chair of the exchange committee. Katsumi (Chuck) Ito, also of Keizer, was a chaperone for the visiting students.