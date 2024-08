Keizer City Councilor Robert Husseman announced on Thursday, Aug. 29, that he will resign his post with “immediate affect.” Husseman cited health issues in his family that will take him out of the country for long stretches of time.

Husseman said he called Mayor Cathy Clark to tell her of his resignation. He said he would submit his official resignation to city officials soon.

Husseman was elected to Position #5 in 2006.