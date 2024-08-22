Turf field under new management

The Keizer City Council has approved an interim contract with the Mid-Valley Soccer Club and Pioneer Capital Football to manage the turf fields at the Keizer Rapids Park.

The 5-1 vote occurred Monday, Aug. 19.

The contract runs through the end of the year, giving the city and organizations time to negotiate a permanent contract.

City Manager Adam Brown said that under the interim contract, the two sports organizations will schedule who uses the fields.

“We were going to try to do it in house, but they would be in a much better position to handle that. That’s not a skill set we do,” Brown said.

Brown added that the clubs would be paid for their scheduling and work ensuring the field is ready to use. The pay rate hasn’t been established yet, he said.

“My goal is to meet with them as soon as possible to figure that out. City staff will do whatever we have to but if there’s opportunities for the club to do more we’ll take them up on it,” Brown said.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more