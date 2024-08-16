JFK concert rescheduled to September 7

Oregon band JFK. Photo courtesy of Statesman Journal

Oregon rock band JFK has announced the rescheduling of their Aug. 17 concert at the amphitheater at Keizer Rapids Park.

The concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 7.

JFK made the announcement via a Facebook post noting the high chance of thunderstorms and rain forecasted for this Saturday, Aug. 17.

The band’s reasoning behind the rescheduling was not wanting a repeat of their 2019 concert at the amphitheater in Keizer Rapids which received heavy rain.

