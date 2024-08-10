McNary Class of 1974 to hold 50th reunion

The McNary High School Class of 1974 will hold its 50th reunion on Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Keizer Elks Lodge.

Organizers are also inviting friends from other classes to attend.

The two-day reunion will begin on Friday night with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the Elks Lodge patio from 4-7 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person and a no-host bar.

The reunion continues on Saturday night with a buffet dinner will include beef, chicken and fish dishes.

Cost for dinner will be $65 per person and a no-host bar.

To register, go to Facebook.com/McNary Class of 1974…Including Friends From Other Classes.