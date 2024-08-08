9/1/1941 – 7/20/2024

Roy Henry Ebel

Roy Henry Ebel was born, the 6th of 9 children, in Hebron, ND. At a young age, the family moved to Missoula, Mont.

After a year at the University of Montana, he set out on a road trip to California to look for work. He made a stop in Salem, Ore. to visit family and attend a wedding, where he met Maxine Jones, who would become his wife for nearly 61 years.

He built his life with family in the Salem-Keizer area. Roy loved coaching Little League. He was very proud to be a part of The Dirty Dozen volunteers that built the Keizer Little League Park. He loved gardening and tinkering around the house, but his true passion was fishing for giant yellow perch at Siltcoos Lake with his family and friends.

Roy is preceded in death by son Ryan, and leaves behind his wife Maxine, sons Kevin and Brad, daughter-in-law Colleen Wright and granddaughter Aria, as well as countless family and friends.

We welcome all to join us in celebrating the life of a man who will be remembered for his love, humor, kindness and willingness to help, at the Keizer Elks on September 28, at 1 p.m.