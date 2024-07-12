Keizer Chamber director shot with pellet gun on River Road

Keizer Police are searching for the suspect of a drive-by shooting with a pellet gun that occurred at 2 p.m. on July 11, near Ringo’s Tavern on River Road N.

The victim, Keizer Chamber of Commerce Executive director Corri Falardeau, described that the incident happened when the passenger of what law enforcement described as a dark-colored Subaru with a spoiler and temporary license tag affixed to the back window drove by.

The report indicates five shots occurred with two striking her in the arm as well as side, according to Keizer Police detective Tim Lathrop.

Should you have any information leading to the identification of the driver or passenger, contact Lathrop at (503) 856-3481 or [email protected].

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

