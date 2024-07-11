Body of teen recovered from river

Gregorio Maximiano-Solano. Submitted photo

Gregorio Maximiano-Solano, age 13, who went missing from Independence on Sunday, July 7, was recovered from the Willamette River at Keizer Rapids Park on Thursday, July 11.

Solano disappeared under the water while playing in the Willamette River near Riverview Park in Independence, according to a press release from the Independence Police Department.

“Gregorio was a good child who has always been very helpful to his family. Always willing to help around the house and watch his siblings so his parents could work,” said Carmelita Solano, a family member.

According to Lt. Chris Nelson of Keizer Police, a Keizer citizen saw the body in the river subsequently calling both Keizer Fire and police who originally mobilized for a river rescue.

“My heart is, and has been, with the Solano family these past several days,” Independence Police Chief Robert Mason said.

“My hope is our community can transition into a place of healing now that Gregorio has been found.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Solano family.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more