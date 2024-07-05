Marion County Fair starts July 11

The 2024 Marion County Fair will open at noon on Thursday, July 11, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

The fair will include many events and attractions. Many people like to attend county and state fairs to see the animals in competition. That includes the 4H/FFA sheep market at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 11,followed at 6 p.m. with the 4H/FFA beef market.

On Friday, July 12, the day kicks off with 4H/FFA sheep showmanship and dairy goat showmanship, both at 10 a.m. Other animal events will continue through the fair, which runs through Sunday, July 14.

For entertainment, the main stage will feature the Eli Young Band at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 12. On Saturday, July 13, country music star Ned LeDoux takes to the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Admission to two shows is free with fair admission.

Along with animals, entertainment, there will be plenty of food and product vendors.

Fair hours are noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, July 12, and Saturday, July 13. Hours on the final day, Sunday, July 14, are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at marioncountyfair.net. Prices range from $8 to $5; kids under 5 are free.

Oregon State Fairgrounds is charging a public parking fee from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., on Thursday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.