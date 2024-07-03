Expect heat wave starting Friday

By LYNDON ZAITZ

Of the Keizertimes

Keizer and the mid-Willamette Valley are under an excessive heat warning starting on Friday, July 5, with temperatures expected to over 100 degrees Friday through Monday, July 8.

Overnight temperatures will hover in the 60s through Tuesday. It will not be until the end of next week, Friday, July 12, were day temperatures will return to a more seasonal 80s.

Meteorologists advise the following tips during the high temperatures:

• For outdoor activities: Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have preexisting diseases, take certain medications, living alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.