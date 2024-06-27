Summer school EBT for Keizer kids 

The Oregon Department of Human Services has created a new summer school food program for Salem-Keizer students, Summer EBT.

The program is meant to help low-income families buy food for school-aged children during the summer months.

Families who qualify will get $120 for each eligible child. Families will get this payment in an all-in-one payment on an Oregon EBT card.

Who is eligible?

A child is eligible for the program if:

The household already receives SNAP, TANF or the Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid), OR

The child attends a school with the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP), and the household income meets the requirements for free or reduced-price school meals, OR

The child attends a school with the NSLP or SBP and the child is: Enrolled in a migrant program, experiencing houselessness, participating in the Food Distribution Program on Indian reservations or attending Head Start.

Should a family have already received help from services such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) this school year (2023-24), the children in the household will be signed up for the program automatically.

Children in foster care will also be signed up automatically.

How to apply

If eligible but not signed up, families can still apply by filling out an application form via online, out an application form via online, email or in-person.

Applications require the household income as well as the child’s name, school, date of birth and address.

How it works

After registration, Summer EBT will automatically be put onto an Oregon EBT card (Oregon Trail card) where it is available for use at grocery stores, farmers markets and other places that accept EBT cards.

If more than one eligible child lives in the household, benefits for all children will be put onto the same card.

For eligible families who do not already receive SNAP or TANF benefits, Summer EBT will be added to a new Oregon EBT card. The new card will be mailed to your latest address on file. All benefits for children who live in the same household will be put on one Oregon EBT card whenever possible.

Other summer meal programs

Families can get help from other summer meal programs too by texting “FOOD “ or “COMIDA” to 304-304 or by visiting summerfoodoregon.org and checking out the summer meals site finder.

Getting summer EBT does not affect immigration status

Registering and being approved for Summer EBT will not affect immigration status. The public charge rule does not apply to Summer EBT benefits.

The Summer EBT program does not ask for immigration status and does not use i mmigration status to determine eligibility.

For those with more questions, reach out to 833-ORE-SEBT (833- 673-7328). Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

