Swim lessons at Holiday swim club 

The Holiday Swim Club, located at 3868 5th Ave next to Willamette Manor Park, is offering swim lessons to Keizerites throughout the summer.

Lessons are available Monday through Friday in two-week sessions with 30-minute classes each day. Each two-week session is $55 for members and $70 for non-members.

Various levels (1-5) of swimming confidence are open to Keizerites.

If you are interested in participating, email [email protected], or go to holidayswimclub.org to sign up.

You do not need to be a member to participate.

