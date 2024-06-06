Obituary: Scott F. Kaiser, Sep. 8, 1967 – May 18, 2024

Scott Kaiser

Scott F. Kaiser was born September 8, 1967 in Albany, Ore. to Fritz and Lois Kaiser. He went to Albany area schools. As a teenager he enjoyed the outdoors and sports, playing basketball and tennis, in addition to running track.

He worked at his Dad’s veterinary practice, cementing his lifelong love of animals. He graduated from West Albany High School. Scott went to Oregon State University and graduated in 1990 with a degree in Microbiology.

Scott began his career in flooring as a Sales Representative for General Polymers West in 1991. In 2000, Sherwin Williams bought General Polymers and this started a new professional chapter. Scott’s 25-year tenure with the Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine Division included a variety of roles such Sales Representative, Business Development Manager and Market Segment Manager.

He was a three-time General Polymers National Sales Representative of the Year, an eight-time President’s Club winner and a 2008 recipient of the Donnie Thompson Memorial Award. Scott was a friend, colleague and mentor to many throughout his career and known for his quick wit, passion and professionalism. Scott was proud of his career with Sherwin Williams.

Scott married Kathy Seppa in 1996 and moved to Keizer, Oregon in 1998, where they became very involved in their community. He was a leader in the Keizer Youth Sports Association (KYSA) and was on the original board of directors for 10 years in addition to coaching T-Ball, baseball, and basketball, and being an umpire director.

He was noted as a positive and reasonable voice to the board, and was always willing to help. Scott and Kathy shared a passion for travel and embarked on many amazing trips together.

Family was very important to Scott, and he was a very proud and involved dad to his three boys Adam, Davis, and Hayden. He also loved being a grandpa to his granddaughter, Lily. Throughout the years he demonstrated both his work ethic and sense of fun. Scott was a prankster who was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Scott loved sports and especially all things related to the Oregon State Beavers football, baseball, and basketball through the ups and downs. He loved going to football games and tail gating with friends. Bowl games were especially celebrated!

He loved a good debate and talking politics. He was great with kids and his numerous nieces and nephews have great memories of uncle Scott and the fun he brought to any occasion. Scott is fondly remembered as never having too many buckets or too many flashlights.

Scott enjoyed golfing especially with his boys, traveling, hiking, camping in their trailer, hunting, and fishing. He would lend a hand to any friend.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 8, 2024 at the Log House Garden at Willow Lake in Keizer from 1-4 p.m. In honor of Scott’s love of the OSU Beavers, you are encouraged to come casual and wear Oregon State gear or colors.

Scott is survived by his wife Kathy, sons Adam (Alyssa) Wink, Davis (Cyra) and Hayden (Tressan) Kaiser, sisters Sara (Doug) Wilson and Sherrie Goff, grand daughter Lily Wink, and a large extended family of in-laws, nieces and nephews who loved him.

Contributions in Scott’s honor may be made to McNary Athletic Booster Club by going to https://givebox.com/mcnaryathleticboosterclub603 and selecting baseball, basketball, or golf. Checks may also be sent to McNary Athletic Booster Club, 595 Chemawa Rd NE, Keizer, OR 97303 and specifying Scott Kaiser and the program you wish to donate to.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.