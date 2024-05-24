The KeizerFEST Mayor’s Pet Parade

The start of the Pet Parade led by Keizer Councilor Laura Reid

Allison Burton with her son and her two dogs, Ace and Bennet who won the look-alike award.

St. Bernard Baxter, winner of the Best Feet Award with his owner, Sheba Dawn

Alayna Clark entered her pup, Millie, who also won the best dressed award for the pet parade

Linda Sutton with her pooch, Milo who won the Mayor’s Choice award.

Kicking off the parade this year was the annual Mayor’s Pet Parade. This pre-parade allows Keizerites the chance to bring their dogs for a walk, show them off to the city and maybe even win an award.

