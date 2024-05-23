As school year winds down, McNary track teams send athletes to state tournament

The Central Valley Conference’s track and field district tournament saw a numer of Celtic athletes qualify for the OSAA state championships.

On the boys side, Derek Olivo will go to state in javelin and Vince Estrada will compete in the 1500 meter race.

Ravi Moreno will compete for a title in pole vault

The 4 x400 meter relay team seeking a state trophy is comprised of Mason Bowlby, Joey Elston, Pawit Potisuk, Pawat Potisuk.

Yosef Picazo will run the 800 meter race. In the 400-meter race the Celtics are looking for Pawat Potisuk to win the 400-meters.

For the Lady Celts, Asia St John made it to state in both the javelin and shot put.

Jocelyn Schnurbusch, Kali Ellis, Ashley West and Kiana Olivo will compete at state in the 4×400-meter relay team made it to state.



