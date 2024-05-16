Learn to fish day at Keizer Rapids Park 

An aerial view of the tent area for the event at Keizer Rapids Park

Members of the Salem Steelheaders, a local fishing group

Willamette Outreach Group and other community partners hosted more than 40 attendees for a learn to fish day on a beautiful day at Keizer Rapids Park near the boat ramp on Saturday, May 11.

The event was a part of the Our River campaign, created to help bolster connections between local residents and the Willamette River by introducing resources that will ideally result in people changing their behavior, such as littering, in order to maintain a healthy river.

Six stations were made available to event attendees including casting, knot-tying and rigging, water safety, fish ID and anatomy, environmental stewardship and aquatic habitats.

The event was a skills only event and did not include actual fishing, although a Free Fishing weekend takes place June 1 – 2 across Oregon.

Interested attendees are asked to register for the event at marionswcd.net.

Community partners who made this event possible include: the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Salem Chapter of the NW Steelheaders, Keizer Police Department, Marion Soil and Water Conservation District, City of Keizer-Environmental and Technical Division, Oregon State Marine Board and Marion County Marine Patrol.

For those seeking more information, contact Keizer’s Environmental Education coordinator Jenny Ammon at [email protected].

To engage with Our River events and river-related content check them out here on Facebook.

