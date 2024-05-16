Celts shine at track and field districts

Pawat Potisuk won first place in the 400 meters agaisnt a West Salem runner, who celebrated too early by 0.02 seconds.

4x400m relay team, left to right: Jocelyn Schnurbusch, Kali Ellis, Ashley West, Kiana Olivo

Ashley West is cheered on by fans on her way to a second place in the 4×400 meter relay.

Joey Elston, Mason Bowlby, Pawit Potisuk, Pawat Potisuk (top to bottom, (left to right).

The McNary boys and girls track teams both fared well at the Central Valley Conference championships, held last week at Willamette University.

Pawat Potisuk won first place in the 400 meters, defeating a West Salem Titan runner by 0.02 seconds.

Yosef Picazo won his race in the 800 meters.

Second-place finishers in their events were Derek Olivo in javelin, Vince Estrada in the 1500 meter. Mason Bowlby and Joey Elston in the 4×400 relays.

The Lady Celts were well represented by Asia St. John who won second place in both javelin and the shot put. Kali Ellis was second in the 4×400 relay while Ashley West won second, also in the 4×400 relay.

