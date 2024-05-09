Learn to fish at Keizer Rapids Park

The City of Keizer, the Mid-Willamette Outreach Group and other community partners are coming together to host a learn to fish day at Keizer Rapids Park near the boat ramp on May 11 from 9 – 11 a.m.

The event is being held as a part of the Our River campaign which was created to help bolster connections between local residents and the Willamette river by introducing resources that will ideally result in people changing their behavior, such as littering, in order to maintain a healthy river.

Six stations will be available to event attendees including casting, knot-tying and rigging, water safety, fish ID and anatomy, environmental stewardship and aquatic habitats.

The event is a skills only event and will not include actual fishing, although the Free Fishing weekend takes place June 1 – 2 across Oregon.

Interested attendees are asked to register for the event at marionswcd.net.

Community partners who made this event possible include: the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Salem Chapter of the NW Steelheaders, Keizer Police Department, Marion Soil and Water Conservation District, City of Keizer -Environmental & Technical Division, Oregon State Marine Board & Marion County Marine Patrol.

For those seeking more information, contact Keizer’s Environmental Education coordinator Jenny Ammon at [email protected].Engage with Our River events and river-related content here on Facebook.

