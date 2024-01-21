Kevin Dial named First Citizen

Kevin Dial was presented the 2023 Keizer’s First Citizen Award at a banquet on Saturday, Jan. 20. The annual awards event is presented by the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. Michael Lowery, Brad Lomax, Leslie and Louis Risewick and student Baylee Lawyer were winners as well.

Dial, a long-time volunteer in the community, was feted by the audience at the Keizer Event Center. He was cited for his ‘tireless’ work with KeizerFEST and other community events. He also serves as wildfire recovery manager at the Santiam Canyon Long Term Recovery Group created after the 2022 wildfires.

Louis and Leslie Risewick were honored as Merchants of the Year. The couple own A.J.’s Hideaway Restaurant in Keizer as well as KBZY Radio in Salem. The many areas in which they volunteer time and money include the McNary High School concession stand at Flesher Field, KeizerFEST and Keizer Network of Women’s Giving Basket program during the holidays.

Brad Lomax, a McNary High School teacher and coach, won the Service to Education Award. Lomax teaches eight different classes in the business category and is the boys golf coach. In the presentation of the award, Lomax was cited for his positive impact on both students and athletes.

The President’s Award, chosen by the Chamber president, was awarded to Mike Lowery, a jack-of-all-trade volunteer for the Chamber and its many events throughout the year.

Baylee Lawyer was presented the Dennis Koho Future First Citzen Award.

