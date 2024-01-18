Heritage Museum modernization 

After receiving new computers, an IT specialist and a $3,000 grant, the Keizer Heritage Museum, located in the Keizer Cultural Center at 980 Chemawa Rd. N, is undergoing needed modernization.

According to Lore Christopher, vice president of the Keizer Heritage Foundation, the museum has also secured a mentor from the Oregon Parks and Rec mentor corps, secured a storage site for artifacts at half the price as storage previously and cleared out the north display making room for an incoming display of Keizer founder, Thomas Dove Keizur.

In addition the museum now has a dedicated IT person, Keizer resident Joe Napier, a retired IT professional who worked in Salem.

The grant money came from the Marion County Development Corp while the two computers were donated by Keizer City Hall.

According to Robert Becker, the heritage museum’s director, described how the incoming funds and computers will greatly aid the museum.

The grant money will be put to use creating a series of timeline murals of Keizer’s history for display at the museum though what the murals will depict is still being determined.

The computers are replacing older equipment used by staff.

Becker stated that while there are currently no exhibits on display as the museum is in the process of changing them, there are several interactive kiosks with interesting stories including an oral history of QR codes as well as a recorded monologue from a native teacher from Chemawa Indian School.

Becker also described how Cam Amabile, the coordinator for the Oregon Heritage MentorCorp, will aid the staff at the museum.

In October 2023, Becker placed a request to the MentorCorp to come and provide expert aid for the museum, who will provide mentorship for around 9 months.

The MentorCorp is a trained group of volunteers with professional experience in collections care, emergency management, and non-profit management with the goal of aiding smaller museums with the training and tools they need to succeed.

Amabile described the reason for coming to Keizer as based on the museum’s needs which revolve around helping improve the exhibits being displayed as well as ensuring that interpretations of the stories on display are done with equity.

Amabile boasts an impressive resume of helping get museums on track and is credentialed as an interpretive trainer and interpretive museum guide alongside extensive history of aiding museums to improve the visitor experience.

Amabile’s position will be that of an advisor and guide for the heritage museum.

Entrance into the museum and access to all amenities there are free for the public.

For those interested in reaching out to the Oregon Heritage MentorCorp can reach Amabile at 971-7208998 or email [email protected]

Contact Quinn Stoddard

[email protected] or 503-390-105

