Keizer Phone System public hearing

The Keizer City Council will host a public forum on Jan. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Robert L. Simon Council Chambers at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE to gather public comment about an update to the City of Keizer phone system.

The update involves discussing the findings for the removal of Cisco brand materials in favor of CompuNet Inc. brand materials.

Copies of the city’s draft findings are available at Keizer City Hall or by contacting City Recorder Melissa Bisset at 503-390-3700.

Those wishing to submit a written comment must do so before 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 and must be delivered to Bisset.

