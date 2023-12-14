Oregon Whale Watching Week

Oregon’s Winter Whale Watch week will be held at 15 different sites along the Oregon coastline from Dec. 27 – 31.

“We are waiting for the migration of the gray whales to come down from Alaska,” said Oregon State Park Ranger Peter McBride.

“We really enjoy sharing the experience with visitors, said McBride. It’s been a tradition at Oregon State Parks for more than 40 years.”

Trained volunteers will be stationed at each of the 15 sites in order to help visitors spot the whales as well as provide interesting information about them.

Volunteers will be at each site from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. daily.

Sites with trained volunteers include, Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint along Highway 101 and the OPRD Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay.

A map of all volunteer-staffed sites is available online on the official event webpage at stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=things-to-do.whale-watching

For more information about coastal parks, visit oregonstateparks.org.

