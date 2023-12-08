Public Lien Hearing

All are welcome to a public hearing held by the Keizer City Council on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Keizer City Hall at 930 Chemawa Rd. NE.

The hearing will be held to determine the correctness of a statement of a costs analysis and declare a lien against a subject property – 4843 Juniper Court North, Keizer, Oregon.

The total cost of the involved issues is $1,254.00 and the responsible persons are Katherine Quaschnick and Occupants.

Those interested may provide testimony at the hearing or provide a written submission to the City Recorder, Mellisa Bisset, at [email protected].

Any questions can be directed towards Keizer’s Legal Department at (503)856‑3433.

Contact Keizertimes Staff:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

