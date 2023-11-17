Medical eligibility review creates unprecedented wait times

As the state of Federal public emergency for COVID-19 ends, the ODHA is conducting a medical eligibility review for all 1.5 million Oregonians who have an OHP plan or other medical benefits.

These medical renewals, combined with unprecedented levels of people applying for and receiving medical, food, cash and child care benefits have led to a historically high number of callers which impacts call wait times.

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is encouraging people in Oregon to use new alternate contact options given high call wait times at the ONE Customer Service Center.

“We encourage people to create or use their ONE Online account, the Oregon ONE mobile app or online chat bot when possible,” said Nathan Singer, Director of the Oregon Eligibility Partnership at ODHS.

OHP members are encouraged to respond as quickly as possible after they receive a request for information to avoid any possible delays. The fastest way members can provide an update is by going to benefits.oregon.gov and creating or logging into their ONE Online account. People can also create an ONE Online account and upload documents through the Oregon ONE Mobile app.

For calls, the ONE customer service center can be reached by phone at 1-800-699-9075, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call wait times are lowest in the morning between 7 and 8 a.m., especially on Tuesday mornings.

People are welcome to visit or call their local ODHS office with questions at 503-945-5600.

