LBA hosts expo to connect Keizer’s communities

The Latin Business Alliance (LBA), in partnership with the Energy Trust of Oregon and the City of Keizer, will host the annual Expo Negocio (Business Expo) event at the Keizer Civic Center on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The event is designed to strengthen the community by providing educational opportunities to both Latino and non-Latino businesses—including the community in general—in an effort to foster more diverse intercultural relationships.

The conference will have several keynote speakers, business workshops, multiple exhibition booths as well as numerous opportunities to network with others in the area.

With Latino-owned businesses being one the fastest-growing sectors within the U.S. economy, Expo Negocio offers prospective attendees a chance to learn how to create more economic paths for themselves and their community through the multiple booths there delivering workshops from business owners, government representatives and leaders within the community.

This event is free and for everyone with a special focus on those desiring to embark on a new venture in a current business or those who wish to make stronger connections in the Latino business community.

Business associations, owners, working professionals, Chambers of Commerce, non-profits, policymakers, local elected officials, and state and local government agencies are all strongly encouraged to attend.

Those interested in receiving a free lunch and sitting in on the keynote speakers must pre-register by going to latinobusinessalliance.org to sign-up.

For those interested in having their business represented at the Expo you need only to download and complete the sponsorship packet.

For more information email the event chair Fatima Falcon O. at fatima@latinobusinessalliance. org or calling 503-931-2191.

Contact Reporter Quinn Stoddard:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!