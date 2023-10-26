Like a boss

A unique restaurant aimed at pasta lovers is now open just south of Keizer between Broadway and River Road near the Fred Meyer store.

Pasta Boss, the vision of Jared Baumgartner and Kevin Ziebart, offers guests a “customized culinary journey,” with choices of pasta and toppings. In their announcement of the grand opening on Friday, Oct. 27, the partners said the menu will include time-honored recipes but also innovations, “ensuring an experience that’s both nostalgic and novel.”

Ziebart and Baumgartner are committed to freshness and promise guests will savor every bite.

Pasta Boss is located at 2927 Broadway St. NE, near the Dollar Tree store.

Dining hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pasta Boss can be reached at 503-990-6356.

