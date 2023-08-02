COMMUNITY PHOTOS: Keizer’s National Night Out brings joy to community by KT Staff on August 2, 2023 KT Staff Author More in COMMUNITY: School supplies needed August 2, 2023 REVIEW: “Haunted Mansion”, at least it’s better than when the ride breaks down August 2, 2023 Summer Night Out brings the party to River Road August 2, 2023 A father and daughter pose on a KPD motorcycle in Clear Lake on National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A child sits on a KPD motorcycle in the Clear Lake neighborhood during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The Marion County Fire District 1 truck sprays water from it’s mounted hose in Clear Lake during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) KPD Public Information Officer Trevor Wenning plays cornhole with a member of the Clear Lake community during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The Clear Lake community gathers for National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Two children ride along with a Keizer Police officer during the kids parade in Gubser for National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The Gubser Kids Parade makes its way down 14th Street to begin National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Parade participants ride down 14th Street during the kids parade to begin National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A little girl rides past on her bicycle at the end of the kids parade in Gubser to begin National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Parade participants make their start from Gubser Elementary for the Gubser Neighborhood Kids Parade to start National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Children play at Bob Newton Park in Gubser during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A boy attempts to hula hoop at Bob Newton Park in Gubser during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Two children play in Bob Newton Park in Gubser during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Families sit and eat in Bob Newton Park for National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A copy of the National Night Out coloring book on the grass at Bob Newton Park in Gubser on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Hot dogs on a grill at Bob Newton Park in Gubser as part of the National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) The Hidden Creek community gathers for National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Mayor Cathy Clark at the Hidden Creek gathering for National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A child jumps to launch a rocket in the Hidden Creek neighborhood during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) A child jumps while playing in Hidden Creek during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Children play in the street in Hidden Creek during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Children play in the street in Hidden Creek during National Night Out on Aug. 1, 2023. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes) Sharing is caring! Facebook Twitter