McNary Class of ’83 reunion set

The 40th reunion of the McNary High School Class of 1983 is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13. Organizers are seeking as many classmates as they can.

The reunion kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, with a no host bar/food on the patio at The View Restaurant at McNary Golf Club.Date/Time:

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the reunion moves to the Big Tent at KeizerFEST at Keizer Rapids Park, starting at 6 p.m. There is an entry fee to the tent, food and beverages will be available for purchase. Mardi Gras-type beads will be used to designate members of the Class of 1983.

The reunion closes out on Sunday, Aug. 13 at The Yard Food Truck Park on State Street (east of Lancaster Dr.) in Salem, starting at noon.

Let the organizers know you will attend and spread the word to fellow classmates. Contact [email protected].

