July’s Keizer Community Dinner is their annual BBQ menu.

The dinner, free to the public, will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at St. Edward Catholic Church at 5303 River Road N.

This month’s dinner is collaboration of the many volunteers who have helped over the past months.

Baseball players from the Mavericks League will be hand to meet and greet and get photographs.

Unfortunately, no take-out meals will be available.

Sharing is caring!