Keizer ready for a Night Out

Keizer’s National Night Out 2023 has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 1. The Keizer Police Department will sponsor the annual city-wide event in partnership with the National Association of Town Watch, running from 6 to 9 p.m.

National Night Out, introduced in 1984, is staged by a network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers.

A good way to build a safer community is to know one’s neighbors and surroundings. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness, generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community relations, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Residents in neighborhoods in Keizer are asked to lock their doors and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

Many neighborhoods will host a variety of events such as block parties, cookouts, potlucks, dessert socials and youth activities, with visits from first responders.

Neighborhood Watch block captains are highly encouraged to organize an event as an opportunity to contact their participants, meet new neighbors and update their rosters. Neighborhoods without an organized Neighborhood Watch are also encouraged to participate.

Anyone who would like to register to have Keizer Police officers and staff visit their event, can visit www.keizer.org/ NationalNightOut and complete the form. Registration needs to be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

If you wish to borrow orange cones from the police department or if you would like to request a visit from McGruff, please note that in the comments section. (Note: McGruff will not be available if the temperature is above 85˚ F.

For more information, contact Lt. Andrew Copeland at 503-856-3463.

