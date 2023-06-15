Bridge Club to hold Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser

The Salem Bridge Club is spearheading a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The event is focused around the June 21 solstice. Last year, Bridge Clubs across the United States raised more than $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association by sponsoring Longest Day events.

This year, the Salem Bridge Club will hold two bridge sessions on Wednesday, June 21. The first session will be held at the Keizer/ Salem Area Seniors, located at Cherry Avenue NE and Plymouth Drive NE in Keizer, with a brunch starting at 10 a.m. and play starting at 11 a.m., the second session will be held at Capital Manor Retirement Community in west Salem starting at 6:30 p.m.

All bridge players in the area are invited to play in these events. Table fees for these events are $10. All the money collected in these two sessions will go to the Alzheimer’s Association as the game directors have volunteered to forego their directing fees.

In addition to those games the Oak Valley Bridge Club in McMinnville is also holding a Longest Day session on Sunday, June 18 beginning at 12:30 p.m. at McMinnville Presbyterian Church 390 NE 2nd. Street.

The Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community has volunteered to do a bake sale and other events to aid in the fundraising effort for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For further information visit: act.alz.org/goto/ksbctld.

Sharing is caring!