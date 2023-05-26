Arts commission needs two new members

The City of Keizer is soliciting applications for volunteers to be considered to serve on the Keizer Public Arts Commission.There are two vacancies.

The commission reviews, evaluates, selects, maintains, and documents all artwork, public art, and public murals within the city. The commission may advise the city council and City Manager on the management, execution, installation or placement of the artwork, public art and public murals and will recommend guidelines for adoption by the city council for the selection and placement of the artwork giving preference to Oregon artists.

The commission meets on the third Tuesday of every other month starting in January

If you would like to serve on this committee please complete the volunteer application on the city website: https://www.keizer.org/volunteer-application . Applications received by5 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 will be interviewed at the Thursday, June 8 Volunteer Coordinating Committee meeting.

