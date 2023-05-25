EVENTS: Career fairs, sun and Memorial Day

Sun in forecast for Soggy Day in the Park

Soggy Day in the Park was originally scheduled for the rainy season earlier this year.

Lucky for attendees, the event is now scheduled for Saturday, May 27, at Keizer Rapids Park, the sun will shine with a high of 76 degrees.

The free community event is hosted by the Claggett Creek Watershed Council and is sponsored by community organizations. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities will include boat rides on the Willamette River, nature hikes, inflatable obstacle course for kids, the chance to operate a backhoe and a water safety seminar from Keizer CERT.

There will be free hot dogs while supplies last.

The Claggett Creek Watershed Council is comprised of Marion County residents dedicated to the enhancement and protection of water quality.

Willamette National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day ceremony

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery on Monday, May 29.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a wreath-laying ceremony, accompanied by speeches, and the playing of Taps. Scheduled speakers include U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, Renaye Murphy, executive director, Veteran’s Benefits Administration and Brigadier General Jim Cook, of the American Legion.

The public is welcome to attend the one-hour ceremony that will begin at 10 a.m.

The cemetery is located at 11800 SE Mt Scott Blvd. in Happy Valley.

2 career fairs 6/1

Work Source Oregon will be holding two career fairs on Thursday, June 1. The Spring Fling Career Fair will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. They will also be holding a Veterans Career Fair from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Both fairs are at the Work Source Salem campus, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem Bldg #2.

