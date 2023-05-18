At war. With color.

Young Life leaders get powered paint poured on them.

Kyra Norstorm (left) throws powder paint at June Higgins (middle) and Elizabeth Williams (right).

By MADISON LIETZ of the Keizertimes

Last Monday evening every Young Life club in the Salem-Keizer district gathered on the grounds of the Keizer Community Church for a color war. This All City Young Life event had students running and screaming with joy, as big clouds of color filled the air.

Young Life Clubs from McKay, North Salem, South Salem, Sprague, Cascade, McNary, West Salem, and Turner High Schools gathered at 6:30 pm in the field of the Keizer Community Church. Students were instructed to wear white shirts as part of the event. Their night started off with Red Bull flavored drinks, games, and a gospel proclamation. At the end they filled small paper cups up with washable powder paint and threw them at each other, imitating a harmless color war.

“Basically playing tag, throwing colored powder on each other trying to ruin everybody’s white shirts,” said Youth Leader Madison Hall. Like many others, Hall was most looking forward to seeing the color war that night.

“I’m excited to see everybody running around and not caring about who’s watching them and just getting a chance to be kids,” she said.

All city events are when every Young Life club in the Salem-Keizer District meet together, they are held quarterly while local young life club events are held on their own weekly.

“We want Monday Nights to be a safe place for kids just to be kids,” Beb Jerlicher said, another Young Life leader.

List of photos with Identification:

Kyra Norstorm (left) throws powder paint at June Higgins (middle) and Elizabeth Williams (right)

McNary’s Young Life Club

Members of McNary’s Young Life gathered for a group photo.

Mary Jespersen and Zach Snegirev after the color war.

McNary’s Young Life cheering after the color war.

McNary student Elizabeth Williams makes a shock face during the color war.

Youth Group leaders get powered paint poured on them.

After school on Monday, May 15, members of local Young Life clubs found themselves preparing for a war, a color war.

That evening every Young Life club in the Salem-Keizer district gathered on the grounds of the Keizer Community Church for a color war. The All City Young Life event had students running and screaming with joy, as big clouds of color filled the air.

Young Life Clubs from McKay, North Salem, South Salem, Sprague, Cascade, McNary, West Salem, and Turner high schools gathered at 6:30 pm in the field of the Keizer Community Church on Wheatland Road. Students were instructed to wear white shirts as part of the event. Themnight started with Red Bull drinks, games, and a gospel proclamation. At the end they filled small paper cups up with washable powder paint and threw them at each other, imitating a harmless color war.

“Basically playing tag, throwing colored powder on each other trying to ruin everybody’s white shirts,” said Youth Leader Madison Hall. Like many others, Hall was most looking forward to seeing the color war that night.

“I’m excited to see everybody running around and not caring about who’s watching them and just getting a chance to be kids,” she said.

All city events are when every Young Life club in the Salem-Keizer District meet together, they are held quarterly while local young life club events are held on their own weekly.

“We want Monday Nights to be a safe place for kids just to be kids,” Beb Jerlicher said, another Young Life leader.

Contact Publisher Lyndon Zaitz:

[email protected] or 503-390-1051

SUBSCRIBE TO GET KEIZER NEWS — We report on your community with care, depth, fairness, and accuracy. Get local news that matters to you. Subscribe today to get our daily newsletters and more.

I want to Subscribe!

Keizertimes.com

Sharing is caring!