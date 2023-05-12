City Council Meeting Agenda

Keizer City Council met on Monday, May 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.

A G E N D A

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Monday, May 15, 2023

6:00 p.m.

Keizer Civic Center

Keizer, Oregon 97303

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. DISCUSSION

a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) – To review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer of a public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.

4. ADJOURN

