City Council Meeting Agenda

A G E N D A
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Monday, May 15, 2023
6:00 p.m.
Keizer Civic Center
Keizer, Oregon 97303
1. CALL TO ORDER
2. ROLL CALL
3. DISCUSSION
a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) – To review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer of a public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing.
4. ADJOURN