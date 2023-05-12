Agenda, CITY COUNCIL

City Council Meeting Agenda

by on

More in Agenda:

Keizer City Council met on Monday, May 1st at 7 p.m. in regular session.
The following options are available if you wish to view or participate in the meeting:

  • Attend the meeting in person in the City Council Chambers    
  • View the live broadcast on Comcast Channel 23 (within the Keizer City Limits)
  • View the live broadcast at www.KeizerTV.com
  • View the live broadcast on Facebook in either English or Spanish
  • Provide written comments to the City Council at [email protected] or mail your comments to PO Box 21000, Keizer, OR 97307.  Comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting. 
  • If you require any service such as Spanish translation or other interpretive services that furthers your inclusivity to participate, please contact the City Recorder at (503) 856-3412 at least 48 business hours prior to the meeting.

 A G E N D A 
KEIZER CITY COUNCIL 
EXECUTIVE SESSION 
Monday, May 15, 2023 
6:00 p.m. 
Keizer Civic Center 
Keizer, Oregon 97303 

 1. CALL TO ORDER 

2. ROLL CALL 

3. DISCUSSION 
a. Pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i) – To review and evaluate the employment related performance of the chief executive officer of a public body, a public officer, employee or staff member who does not request an open hearing. 

4. ADJOURN 

Sharing is caring!