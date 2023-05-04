McNary musicians place at state solo and ensemble contests

Students from McNary’s band and orchestra program competed in the state solo and chamber ensemble contests last week with a number of them placing.
Sam Banton on low saxophone was the lone first-place finish for McNary. Banton also placed third in the high saxophone contest.
Full list of McNary musicians and their places:
- Flute 3rd place: Victor Ceja
- Flute 4th place: Talia Mesecar
- High Saxophone 3rd place: Sam Banton
- Low Saxophone 1st place: Sam Banton
- Trumpet 2nd place: Keegan Arnsmeier
- Euphonium 3rd place: Aiden Wilson
- Viola 4th place: Dougie Howard
- Small Percussion Ensemble 3rd place – Danza quartet (Asa Steckmann, Bobby Holiman, Tyler Payne, Titus Thomas)
- Large Percussion Ensemble 2nd place – Holz quintet (Gavin LaRoche, Asa Steckmann, Bobby Holiman, Tyler Payne, Titus Thomas)
- Large Percussion Ensemble 3rd place -Opa! large ensemble (Hayley Vanderweerd, Joe Valdivia, Zamantha Chavez, Enrique Hernandez, Theo Pye, Aiden Ball, Sam Banton, Jonas Castellano, Gavin LaRoche, Asa Steckmann, Bobby Holiman, Tyler Payne, Titus Thomas)