McNary names Noonkester new girls soccer head coach

McNary High School announced on Monday it had hired Josh Rios Noonkester as the new head coach for girls soccer.

Noonkester was an assistant for the Celtics during the 2022 season, and won a state championship at South Salem in 2009 as a player.

“I am thrilled that Josh was selected to be the next leader of the McNary Girls Soccer program,” former McNary head coach Lauren Sears said. “Coach Rios is a phenomenal choice because of his knowledge of the game, passion for the community, and motivation to continue growing the program. His energy and love for the game is infectious. I am confident he will continue to not only help the players grow as athletes, but as students and respected community members as well.”

