Madison Lietz named 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer at 50th anniversary program

Adriann Durkin plays the clarinet during the talent portion of the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Siosi ‘Uta’atu performs a traditional Hawaiian dance for the talent portion of the Distinguished Young Women show on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Siosi ‘Uta’atu finishes her traditional Hawaiian dance in the talent portion of the Distinguished Young Women show on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Dayanara Salvador performs a baile folklorico, a Mexican folkloric dance, during the talent portion of the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Madison Lietz perfroms an original poem for the talent portion of the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Siosi ‘Uta’atu, Dayanara Salvador and Madison Lietz taken part in the fitness routine during Distinguished Young Women on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Adriann Durkin does a high-knee during the fitness routine of the Distinguised Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Madison Lietz performs a high-knee as part of the fitness routine during the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Siosi ‘Uta’atu mimicks jumping rope as part of the fitness routine at the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Adrian Durkin does some bicycle crunches during the Distinguished Young Women fitness routine on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Betzy Macedonio stretches out during a sideplank as part of the fitness routine at Distinguished Young Women on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Betzy Macedonio prepares to extend during a sideplank as part of the fitness routine at Distinguished Young Women on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The Distinguished Young Women 2024 participants pose at the end of the fitness routine on on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Distingiushed Young Women Keizer program chair Fatima Falcon speaks to the crowd during the Distinguished Young Women program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

2023 Keizer Distinguished Young Woman Anna Sponable performs “Just Keep Moving the Line” from “Smash” during the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Keizer program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Kiele Jarnagin, 2023 Oregon Distinguished Young Woman, performs “If You Hadn’t but You Did” from “Two on the Aisle” 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Keizer program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Distinguished Young Women Keizer runner-up Dayanara Salvador poses on stage with Betty Hart and DYW Keizer program chair Fatima Falcon on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark announces the 2024 Keizer Distinguished Young Woman on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Madison Lietz’s face lights up as she is announced as the 2024 Keizer Distinguished Young Woman on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Madison Lietz hugs Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark after being announced as the 2024 Keizer Distinguished Young Woman on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

The participants and presenters of the 2024 Distinguished Young Women program hug on stage on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer Madison Lietz poses with 1973 Keizer Junior Miss Denise Welman Nelson on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. The Keizer Junior Miss pageant later became Distinguished Young Women.(JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Oregon Kiele Jarnagin, 1973 Keizer Junior Miss Denise Welman Nelson, 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer Madison Lietz and Keizer Mayor Cathy Clark pose following the 2024 Distinguished Young Women of Keizer program on April 29, inside the Ken Collins Theater at McNary High School. (JOSHUA MANES/Keizertimes)

Madison Lietz was selected as the 2024 Distinguished Young Woman of Keizer at the 50th Anniversary program on April 29.

“It’s really surreal,” Lietz said. “I didn’t think I would get overall because I don’t have a 4.0 GPA. But it just shows that even if you don’t have the best time in high school you can still achieve things. I’m super excited and super honored.”

Lietz was one of five participants at Saturday’s show, where the high school juniors competed in personal expression, fitness and talent. Also taken into account prior to the showcase were their academics and an interview with the judges.

The most challenging portion of the evening for Lietz was the fitness routine because she said she had never been on stage or learned a routine to a dance song.

“Once I kind of got the kinks worked out it became really fun,” Lietz said.

The next step for Lietz will be the state showcase, and from there possibly nationals in Alabama.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the other girls,” Lietz said. “Just doing the local program I’ve already made such a sisterhood bond and so many new friends. It’s just so exciting.”

The 2023 Oregon Distinguished Young Woman representative in Alabama was Keizer’s Kiele Jarnagin.

Jarnagin and Anna Sponable represented Keizer for the 2023 class, and both were on stage at Saturday’s 2024 showcase. They played the role of host, and got to perform.

Jarnagin performed If You Hadn’t but You Did from Two on the Aisle, while Sponable sang Just Keep Moving the Line from Smash.

The 2024 showcase performances included music, dance and poetry.

Lietz performed an original poem that spoke to her love of journalism.

Betzy Macedonio also performed an original poem, looking at her role of big sister. Adriann Durkin performed on the clarinet, while Siosi ‘Uta’atu and Dayanara Salvador each performed cultural dances.

‘Uta’atu performed a traditional Hawaiian dance, and Salvador a Mexican folklore dance.

“It’s the different women that bring something different to the table every year that amazed me the most,” Distinguished Young Women of Keizer Program Chair Fatima Falcon said.

